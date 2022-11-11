LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One of Las Vegas’ first families has returned home after half a century in a lab.

The bodies were uncovered in 1975, according to Historian Joe Thomson, by former UNLV anthropology professor Sheilagh Brooks. But, her promise to soon return the bodies after digging them up took nearly 50 years to do.

Before there was North Las Vegas, there was the Kiel Family. Signs within Kiel Ranch indicate Conrad Kiel first settled the property off I-15 and Carey in the 1870s. “The birthright” to present-day North Las Vegas belongs to them, according to Thomson.

Brooks, in 1975, found five of them.

“We have Conrad Kiel, his two sons, Edwin and William, we have Mary Latimer, which was probably a common law wife of Conrad, and we have an infant child,” Thomson said inside Kiel Ranch Friday afternoon. “They had initially been promised to be returned soon, quickly, immediately, kind of thing.”

But, that did not happen. For years, Thomson said the bodies remained at UNLV’s anthropology lab for study when not traveling the country.

“[The bodies] spent many days on the road going to anthropology conferences. Sheilagh Brooks has described going to conferences with the skull in hand, in the elevator,” Thomason said. “Because there was no family member to advocate for them (after they died), they basically just became property of the university. “

After a visit to the site in the early 2000s, Thomson then got to work to reconnect both the bodies to their original burial and the living relatives who may have been unaware of this uncovering.

“How would you like to have your grandmother or grandfather just dug up and drug over all around the country? And put on display? It was certainly not their decision. It was not their choice,” Thomson said.

Then, Colleen Herbst from Kansas and Patricia Reisbeck from Colorado got involved. Their great-great-granduncle was Conrad Kiel.

“I learned about this in 2003, 2004. My mother started getting ill. She had boxes of paperwork. I started going through it and my family genealogy a little bit. The more I got involved, the more I learned,” Herbst said outside inside Kiel Ranch Friday afternoon.

The living relatives were contacted by Thomas as he began to learn more about the situation. They had the same questions.

“They were buried on this land and that’s where they chose to be and wanted to be. It’s like, okay, why weren’t they returned?“ Herbst said. “They didn’t donate their body to science.”

By the time of Thomson’s investigation, regulations and laws became tighter, contrary to when the bodies were first uncovered,

“There were complications with the university releasing the bodies to the family because of the amount of time that had passed. We were able to have them be released to North Las Vegas and work that triangle to get them back to their original ranch,” Thomas said.

That “triangle” of operations took two decades to complete. The bodies were finally returned to their original resting spot in December 2019.

Friday, living relatives of the Kiel family joined Thomson, the Rancho High School JROTC, and members of the Southern Nevada Living History Association for a reparation ceremony. The ceremony planned soon after the reburial was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, intended to recognize the family and community members who worked to return the remains to the historic site, brought closure to those who worked most of this century to see through.

“Our goal was to get the bodies returned to their land, and we feel very, very thankful that finally took place,” Reisbeck said, standing next to her cousin Friday afternoon.

But, the story doesn’t end there.

Thomson said several other bodies that were also dug up on the property remain at UNLV. Most of these, he says, are unclaimed. Without living family to claim them, he adds the process to return them is complicated by current laws and regulations.

“Now that North Las Vegas is making a turn and becoming something spectacular, they have the extra energy to look back and say well how did this happen, who were the people that started this?” Thomson said.