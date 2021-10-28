North Las Vegas firefighters get gifts on National First Responder Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 160 North Las Vegas firefighters received thanks from Southwest Gas on National First Responder Day in the form of gift bags for an at-home movie night.

Building Lives Up Everywhere (BLUE), a Southwest Gas employee volunteer group, donated 1,250 bags to fire departments across Southern Nevada.

Firefighter Anthony “Nino” Galloway accepted the bags — stuffed with popcorn, snacks and other movie night supplies — on behalf of his fellow firefighters.

In early 2021, the North Las Vegas firefighters distributed over 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines at vaccination centers, neighborhood pop-up clinics and in individual homes for the homebound. Their work was part of broader efforts by the City of North Las Vegas to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines and testing, especially in areas with low vaccination rates.

Established in 2019 by the U.S. Senate, National First Responders Day — Oct. 28 — honors the men and women putting their lives on the line.