North Las Vegas firefighters get gifts on National First Responder Day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 160 North Las Vegas firefighters received thanks from Southwest Gas on National First Responder Day in the form of gift bags for an at-home movie night.

Building Lives Up Everywhere (BLUE), a Southwest Gas employee volunteer group, donated 1,250 bags to fire departments across Southern Nevada.

Firefighter Anthony “Nino” Galloway accepted the bags — stuffed with popcorn, snacks and other movie night supplies — on behalf of his fellow firefighters.

In early 2021, the North Las Vegas firefighters distributed over 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines at vaccination centers, neighborhood pop-up clinics and in individual homes for the homebound. Their work was part of broader efforts by the City of North Las Vegas to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines and testing, especially in areas with low vaccination rates. 

Established in 2019 by the U.S. Senate, National First Responders Day — Oct. 28 — honors the men and women putting their lives on the line.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories