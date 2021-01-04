North Las Vegas firefighters begin COVID-19 vaccination process

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a happy start to 2021 as local firefighters began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Dec. 4.

North Las Vegas Fire Department shared some pictures of the vaccination process on their Facebook Monday morning.

“This is an incredible way to start off 2021 and we are so proud of the work that our entire staff has put in to get us to this point,” NLVFD stated in the Facebook post.

Courtesy: NLVFD, Facebook page

The agency says it will be responsible for vaccinating North Las Vegas’ Tier 1 personnel over the next month.

“This is an exciting time and we are happy to be a part of this light at the end of a very long tunnel,” the agency added.