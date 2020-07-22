North Las Vegas Fire need the public’s help to identify, find an arson suspect

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas Fire Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of starting a string of arson fires that occurred from July 19-20.

According to investigators, during a two-hour period on July 19, the department responded to seven reported fires in the rear of commercial buildings along Craig Road from Commerce Street to Martin Luther King Boulevard. Authorities said there were also four additional fires in the same area the following day.

The fires were found to be in the dumpsters near the buildings causing significant damage to the dumpster enclosures and limited damage to the buildings.

“These fires could have resulted in very serious property damage, injury, or death,” said Fire Chief Joseph Calhoun. “A simple dumpster fire near a building can rapidly and easily extend inside an adjacent building, so we take the actions of this suspect very seriously.”

Investigators with the North Las Vegas Fire Department tracked down video camera footage from the area and found that a man was seen with a small propane torch lighting a dumpster on fire.

If anyone knows who the man is or has more information, please contact the North Las Vegas FD Arson Investigator Jeff Lomprey at 702-633-1102 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.