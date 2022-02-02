North Las Vegas Fire Department utilizing peer support group to cope days after deadly crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The community is still struggling to come to terms with a deadly crash on Saturday, Jan. 29 at the intersection of Commerce Street and Cheyenne Avenue that left nine people dead including six children.

Though the crash site is cleared, and families are left to grieve, the aftermath of responding to a horrific crash like that is not something that is easy to move on from for first responders who are now shedding light on the support they need on the job.

North Las Vegas Fire Department Station 50 was the first to be paged out but had no idea the situation they were about to face.

“It was an extremely traumatic event,” said Captain Dennis Mclane with the North Las Vegas Fire Department.



He is one of three supervisors for the department’s peer support group which was a crucial recourse needed after Saturday’s crash.

“With the incident Saturday there were a lot of folks who needed to talk,” Captain Mclane said.

He tells 8 News Now the kitchen table was filled with firefighters who responded Saturday.

“For many, it is going to be once in a career event with the amount of tragedy that occurred in one time,” said Captain Sergio Reynoso with North Las Vegas Fire Department Station 50.

The peer support group responds when there is a critical incident especially involving children.

“Diffusing in that formal meeting is so important it allows people to speak and start letting go of the emotional connection to what they saw,” said Captain Reynoso.

The team consists of several other first responders who have had to respond to other traumatic events which makes it easier to talk to someone who can relate.

The group has recourses to mental health clinicians if the firefighters want to continue talking to someone.

For those who responded on Saturday, we are told it made them reflect on their home life and hold on to their children a little tighter.