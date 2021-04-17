North Las Vegas Fire Department honors first responders in annual award ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It has been a busy week for the North Las Vegas Fire Department as they battled different fires, including two last Friday, but they still managed to come together for their annual awards ceremony Saturday morning.

The ceremony was to honor and recognize some special fire fighters, as well as an aspiring one, who has already proven how dedicated he is to the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

Davian Lara is well on his way to becoming a firefighter. The 19-year-old is part of the North Las Vegas Fire Department Explorer’s Program.

“While being in the Explorers Program, I am able to see how everyone is going towards their certain goal,” said Lara.

Lara was recognized as the explorer of the year, because of his willingness to be a part of the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

HAPPENING NOW: North Las Vegas Fire Dept. is hosting their annual awards. I’m told this year they have some special recognitions. Tune into @8NewsNow at 5 and 6 for the full story. #8NN pic.twitter.com/gLPRKEluGG — Victoria Saha (@VictoriaSaha) April 17, 2021

Lara was 14 when he first tried out for the program that brings in teens to shadow fire fighters, but he did not meet the age requirement. Then at 15, he was able to, but last year a brain tumor put a halt to his passion.

“I couldn’t even remember how to get home from work and work is down the street it was hard,” Lara said.

But his goal of being a fire fighter was not forgotten.

After his recovery, he jumped right into action like a true fire fighter.

“We had to be there at 7:30 but I would get there at 7,” Lara said.

The awards ceremony was also a day to promote two firefighters and recognize several members of each department for their heroic efforts during such a difficult year.

“They are doing it in conditions that are less than perfect,” said Deputy Fire chief Gary Stover. its good at least once a year be able to pull them up and recognize them with some of the huge successes they had.”

The deputy chief also says they pride themselves for being a small group but doing their best with what they have.