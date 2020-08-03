North Las Vegas Fire: 2 homes damaged by arson fire

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Fire and Rescue officials believe a fire that occurred late Sunday night the result of arson. According to firefighters, the suspected arson fire heavily damaged two homes in North Las Vegas.

The fire broke out at 11:09 p.m. in the 300 block of Zoee Avenue. Firefighters arrived within 5 minutes to find heavy fire ravaging a single-story home, and extending into the neighboring home.

All occupants of the involved homes escaped without injury prior to the arrival of fire units. Additional units were requested to the scene, and firefighters performed aggressive, offensive operations and protected the adjacent homes from further spread of the fire.

The fires were brought under control in just over 30 minutes.

NLVFD fire investigators responded to the scene and determined that the cause of the fire is likely arson. Investigators are interviewing the residents while evaluating the evidence so that they can follow up on potential leads.

The residence where the fire originated sustained $200,000 in damage, and the neighboring home sustained $150,000 in damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting eight residents displaced from the two homes involved in the fires.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the NLVFD Fire Investigation hotline at 702-669-3339.