Firefighters respond to smoke filling laundry facility

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters responded to a call of smoke in a laundry facility in North Las Vegas. A second alarm was called due to the massive size of the facility, which is located on Mayflower Avenue near Fifth and Cheyenne.

Employee Richard Judson sent us the video above. He says it shows the lint ducts on fire in the roof of the building.

Officials say the call came in around 4:30 p.m. At that time, approximately 100 employees were evacuated from the building. All of them were accounted for.

Firefighters on the scene spent an unknown amount of time looking for a fire source, but it’s unknown if there was one.