North Las Vegas educator shares personal inspiration that fueled journey to become published children’s book author

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Full of life, inspiration, positive energy, and wonder — it’s no wonder why Shariece Williams journeyed down the road of writing children’s books.

Williams, who’s also a Clark County School District educator, lives in North Las Vegas and is a four-time self-publish children’s book author.

“I want to make sure that every child that has my book benefits from it and learn something from it,” said Williams, when asked what her main goal is for her books.

She went on to say she has a checklist that teaches a child certain skills that she teaches, “as well as being able to motivate the children and inspire them that when it gets challenging, to never give up and to continue to work hard.”

Her books, one of which is a series of three, are all inspired by her own two kids. Williams spoke about how important it was for her to make sure her children saw characters in their own likeness in a book, so she created and published the Princess Heart book series (Princes Heart Learns to Tumble and Princess Heart Learns to Cheer), and Penny D’s First Basketball Game.

“Initially, when I did have children, they were my drive to sue them as the characters to resemble other kids for them when they get older to say, ‘oh, that’s me.’ And for a child that they read it to — when they get older to say, ‘oh, that’s my mom, or that person looks like me.’ I wanted to make sure that the character that was on the front, another child can look at it and say, ‘oh, she has curly hair just like me, or ‘she’s brown just like me,’ or ‘her eyes are big just like me’.



Being a first-time author, she has had tremendous success. She was able to self publish her books and globally distribute them in less than 6 months. She published her first book on June 10, 2020.

Photo of Shariece Williams, author of the Princess Heart and Penny D children's book series

“The journey has just been amazing. I wanted to know the ins and out of publishing a book,” Williams said. “Being the first children’s book writer and children’s book publisher in my family, I had no idea where to start, you know, so, [it took] a lot of research and a lot of determination to make it happen. It definitely wasn’t an easy journey. But every step of the way of it, it has been so rewarding.”

Williams says all of her books have a message to the children about what things they may be dealing with today such as, bullying, the lack of confidence, self-doubt, and most importantly, discouragement.

At a young age, Williams said she was a person who always had big dreams, and she said she knew at a young age that she was passionate about growing up to work with the youth and making a positive impact on as many children’s lives as possible, whether it be coaching sports, music, dancing, cheerleading, gymnastics, mentoring, and more.

According to Williams, this stemmed from being discouraged when she was told as a child that she wouldn’t be capable of achieving such big dreams at a young age.

Williams said:

“At a young age, I had big dreams, you know, and I was discouraged, in saying, you know, ‘you can’t do that,’ you know what I mean? And being told, like for me, that I can’t do it — it really took a toll on me, and I will never forget the person or who and how it was said to me in elementary school, and you hold on to that. And so with my books, I want to just make sure that the children know, no matter how young you are, no matter how old you are, you know — your dreams or your vision or something that you really want to do, it can become [a] reality. It’s a lot of work, but it can become [a] reality, and never let anyone tell you that you can’t do it at a young age.”

Williams said that fueled her passion and gave her the extra drive she needed to accomplish her goals or dreams. She said it made her even more “determined to work harder and be dedicated, never giving up, and more importantly, being consistent.”

According to Williams, her books not only have messages for the children but the parents too!

“Having the parent have that one talk with their child, it can really take them a long way to saying, ‘my mom believes in me. If no one else believes in me, my mom believes in me’,” she said.

Williams released three books and one coloring book, and they’re all available for purchase at Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Good Reads, and Bookmate. She also has another book, which will be the third installment of the Princes Heart series later this year.

