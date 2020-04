LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The West Wind Drive-In movie theater is officially back open but there are strict rules in place.

Cars must be at least 10 feet apart, or every other parking space and everyone must stay in their cars at all times. Only one person is allowed in a bathroom at a time.

The concession stands are closed.

The theater is on Carey Avenue near Rancho Drive and general admission tickets are abut $8.