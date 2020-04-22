North Las Vegas debuts new tool to connect residents to restaurants

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — The City of North Las Vegas has expanded its efforts to help local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic by launching a new tool that connects residents to restaurants that are open.

The city launched its new restaurant search tool, which includes a map of restaurants that are currently operating.

Residents can also browse through the full list of more than 100 restaurants that are open for business. Both the map and the list contain each restaurant’s address, phone number and hours of operation; along with whether the restaurant delivers, offers curbside pickup/take-out and/or a drive thru, according to NLV.

Click HERE to view the site.

Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown initiated many of the city’s business outreach efforts.

“Our small businesses are a crucial part of our community. It makes sense that we do everything we can, including promoting our local restaurants, to help them out during this time.” Councilwoman Goynes-Brown said

Earlier this month, NLV formed an outreach team and set up a business call center to connect business owners with information about resources and financial opportunities.

Business owners can call (702) 633-1520 from 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., Monday through Thursday, to connect with a team member.

Our North Las Vegas City Council has also made it a priority to assist businesses who have had to change their operations during this time.

To view the comprehensive collection of resources available for businesses, in both English and Spanish, visit the City’s Business Resources and Information website.

8 News Now has created and continued to update our Restaurants Open List. If you want your local restaurant to be added to this list please email us at: Web-KLAS@nexstar.tv