LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Maximum Energy Dance Academy has been in North Las Vegas for two years and after losing their director just two months ago, they are doing everything they can to try and keep up.

“It’s a home away from home,” Dancer, Kyreem Spencer shared. “Before we leave, all I do is practice and practice.”

Spencer loves to dance. He and Maximum Energy Dance Academy’s owner, Marlin Harrington said they are in shambles as they need to find a new place to train.

“We want to expand, and we need help,” Harrington said.

From overcrowding due to so many kids wanting to join and dancing in small spaces, to the homeless encampments out on the side of their building, there are numerous problems.

“We’re on a very busy intersection so it’s hard for us to really be able to practice outside and it’s a safety concern,” he added. “Especially the parents, they trust me with their children every day.”

Dance mom, Stephanie Felton is the one who directly reached out to 8 News Now to explain how much the dance academy has impacted her life.

“I come here sometimes to get away from my own house, so it means a lot to me,” Felton shared.

The hope is that Maximum Energy Dance Academy can find some sponsors and a better place to practice so they can get back to being that haven for the kids to dance again.

“Just because we’re in North Las Vegas, doesn’t mean that we really have to suffer? There are a lot more building opportunities here and, you know, owners that could possibly help us to expand our vision,” Harrington added.

Their next dance competition is set for the summer with hopes of moving into a new building by July.

Here is Maximum Energy Dance Academy’s GoFundMe page where you can help donate.