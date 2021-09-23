North Las Vegas police investigating serious crash near Cheyenne and Pecos

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash, which involves three vehicles happened shortly before 8 p.m Thursday night at the intersection of E Cheyenne Ave & N Pecos Rd.

Police say that the crash involves a serious injury and that occupants were taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

The intersection of E Cheyenne Ave & N Pecos Rd is closed in all directions at this time. North Las Vegas police say to avoid the area.

North Las Vegas police investigating serious crash

This is a developing story check back later for details 8 News Now.