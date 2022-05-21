LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Less than a week after a deadly crash, the community is coming together to remember 31-year-old cyclist Benjamin Black. A ghost ride memorial was held on Saturday evening to honor him.

The crash happened in a newly developed area known as Saddlebrook at tule springs in North Las Vegas. The street has a speed limit of 25 miles per hour, but unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped drivers from racing up and down.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash that took Ben Black’s life early Sunday morning.

“No matter what time of day you come out; in the morning, when my son is on his way to the bus stop there are cars literally flying through here,” says Aleneia Santos, a local from the neighborhood. “there are times where we will be lying in the bed and it sounds like people are out here drag racing.”

neighbors say there has been an ongoing discussion on the communities Facebook page about how to make sure a tragedy like this does not happen again.



Many are asking the builder, kb home, to install speed bumps or streetlights in between intersections.