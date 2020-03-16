North Las Vegas closes recreational centers, libraries

1  of  3
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting Monday, March 16, the City of North Las Vegas will be suspending all recreational sports leagues and classes, along with closing its recreation centers and libraries.

The closures will affect the following facilities:

  • Neighborhood Recreation Center, 1638 N. Bruce Street
  • Silver Mesa Recreation Center, 4025 Allen Lane
  • SMRC Senior Center (behind Silver Mesa Recreation Center)
  • Skyview Multi-Generational Center, 3050 E. Centennial Parkway
  • North Las Vegas City Hall Library, 2250 Las Vegas Boulevard North
  • Aliante Library, 2400 W. Deer Springs Way
  • Alexander Library, 1755 W. Alexander Road

The closures will be in effect until further notice.

