North Las Vegas, Clark County leaders to discuss outreach efforts for under-vaccinated areas at 10 a.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of North Las Vegas and Clark County officials will discuss efforts to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to under-vaccinated areas during a briefing at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The briefing will be held at a COVID vaccine pop-up clinic operating at the Martin Luther King Senior Center.

The clinic, for those 70 years and older, is working as an appointment-only site, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Three ZIP codes in North Las Vegas representing ethnically and socioeconomically diverse communities include 89030, 89031 and 89032. These areas consistently have some of the highest COVID-19 case numbers and are also experiencing some of the lowest vaccination rates in Clark County.

