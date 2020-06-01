North Las Vegas city council stands in solidarity with peaceful protesters

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The members of North Las Vegas City Council say they stand in solidarity with those using peaceful means to call for justice for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. NLV City Council said people should be able to exercise their right to protest, in stark contrast to the instigators trying to usurp this situation for their own agenda.
They released the following statement:
“The violence that we’ve witnessed across the nation this week is extremely disturbing and antithetical to the justice and understanding that is being sought,” Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown said. “I urge our community and nation, our activists, residents and law enforcement officers, to work together peacefully and productively to further our shared mission of equality and justice for all.”