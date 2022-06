LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A child was transported to UMC Pediatrics following a near drowning incident in North Las Vegas on Wednesday evening.

The call occurred around 6:30 p.m. near a residential area around Aviary Way and the 215, near Aliante Hotel and Casino.

There have been three drowning incidents involving children in the month of June in the Las Vegas valley, this will be the fourth.

