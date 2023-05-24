LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the only Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada facility in North Las Vegas, the James Club is an important part of the community.

Lots of programs, lots of traffic, lots of wear and tear.

So the building at 2530 E. Carey Ave. could use a little tender loving care.

Enter Republic Services of North Las Vegas and the nonprofit Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada. Some 100 volunteers from two are planning to take on the facility Saturday (June 3) to make several improvements, including new flooring, a fresh coat of paint in the gym, some cafeteria modifications and landscaping maintenance.

A Republic Services volunteer works on one of the company’s previous grant projects. On June 3, the company will send a crew to help Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada with upgrades to the James Club Boys & Girls Club facility in North Las Vegas. (Republic Services)

Calvin Francis, general manager for Republic Services of North Las Vegas, calls the mission “an honor and a privilege” because his crew’s efforts mean giving back to the community. Bob Cleveland, CEO of Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada, echoes the sentiment, saying the upgrades mean local families can continue to rely on the facility’s “invaluable youth resources.”

The project is more of the same for Rebuilding Together, which provides repairs, maintenance and upgrades so often to community residents who are having a tough time.

But it’s also not out of the ordinary for Republic Services. The project will be funded by a $150,000 National Neighborhood Promise® grant from the Republic Services Charitable Foundation, according to a news release from the company.

The project is scheduled to run from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 3, the release said.

It’s the third time grant money will be used to fund such a project, according to Francis, the Republic Services GM.

“The James Clubhouse offers a variety of critical community resources for children throughout the year, and we are thrilled to be able to support its continued success,” Francis said in the news release.