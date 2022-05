LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A bicyclist in North Las Vegas was struck by an SUV on Sunday morning.

According to North Las Vegas Police, the bicyclist was transported to UMC, where they were pronounced deceased.

North Las Vegas Police investigate a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle.

The incident occurred around 8:22 a.m. at Dorrell and Bostick Weir Street.

Police say a black SUV collided with the bicyclist while traveling eastbound on Dorrell Street. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene, and it police believe speed played a factor in the incident.