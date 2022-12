LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police were investigating a bank robbery Friday night in North Las Vegas.

Around 4 p.m., dispatchers received a call that a person had robbed a bank in the 3100 block of West Ann Road, near Simmons Street.

The suspected robber ran off before officers arrived, police said.

Investigators did not have any suspect information as of 7 p.m.

Detectives were investigating into Friday evening.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or 702-633-9111.