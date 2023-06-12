UPDATE: As of 7 p.m. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told 8 News Now the suspect’s vehicle was stopped in Baker, CA followed by Nye County law enforcement. Multiple people have been detained in the incident.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A suspect accused in an armed robbery in North Las Vegas led to a police pursuit across the valley and across state lines into Baker, California.

It happened Monday afternoon shortly after 4:30 p.m. according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at a cellphone store in the 4700 block of West Ann Road. Initial reports indicated that the suspects had pointed a handgun at the employees during the robbery. While officers were investigating that incident, they began receiving updates on the possible location of the suspects.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police later updated 8 News Now and reported that four suspects were involved in the store robbery and multiple cell phones were taken.

Police said they then located a suspect vehicle near Craig Road and Losee Road where they tried to make a traffic stop but the driver failed to stop which caused the police pursuit.

The suspect vehicle continued fleeing officers as the vehicle eventually drove onto southbound Interstate-15 from Cheyenne Ave. Officers continued following the vehicle as it drove southbound into the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s (LVMPD) Jurisdiction.

The assistance of the Nevada State Police, LVMPD, LVMPD Air Unit, and Henderson Police Department was requested.

The suspect vehicle eventually exited Interstate-15 at Spring Mountain and drove southbound onto Las Vegas Boulevard in the resort area corridor. Officers continued pursuing the vehicle on Las Vegas Boulevard until it drove onto Clark County 215 near Interstate-15.

Eventually, the suspect vehicle drove to the area of Blue Diamond Road and Decatur Boulevard where NLVPD Officers stopped pursuing the vehicle due to safety concerns for the public.

The LVMPD Air Unit continued following the suspect vehicle as NLVPD officers stopped pursuing.

Nye County law enforcement followed the suspected vehicle across state lines and into Baker, California before the vehicle was stopped and several suspects were detained, Las Vegas Metropolitan police told 8 News Now late Monday night.

The initial robbery incident is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.