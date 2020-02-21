North Las Vegas Airport, 3 other state airports to get portion of $33.8M for safety and infrastructure grants

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced Thursday that the U.S. Department of Transportation will award $33.8 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants to four airports in Nevada and to the State of Nevada. This investment in Nevada’s airports is part of a $520.5 million national investment in America’s airports that was announced today by Secretary Chao.

“This $520.5 million in federal support to airports across the country will help to keep our nation’s airports in good shape and make air travel a better experience for passengers,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

With this announcement, the Trump Administration has invested a historic $11.42 billion in more than 2,000 American airports across the United States for safety and infrastructure improvements since January 2017.

The airports receiving Airport Improvement Program grants in Nevada include:

The State of Nevada —$562,500 to fund updating the state/regional system plan or study

North Las Vegas Airport—$806,250 to fund updating the airport master plan or study

Reno/Tahoe International Airport—$31,705,245 to fund rebuilding a runway and a taxiway and repairing runway lighting

Silver Springs Airport—$468,750 to fund expanding the apron

Yerington Municipal Airport—$300,000 to fund updating the airport master plan or study

“America’s airports provide a gateway to the world for our citizens while at the same time delivering first impressions of the United States to visitors from abroad,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. “It’s in our national interest to make them the crown jewel in our transportation system. The Airport Improvement Program allows us to do just that.”