LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Carolina man is in federal custody in Las Vegas for allegedly calling the Buffalo Police Department in New York and making threats to “shoot up” a church and grocery store, and kill a Buffalo family.

According to a news release from the New York U.S. Attorney’s Office, 33-year-old Daniel Parson called the Buffalo police on May 3, 2023, and said he would “shoot up” a “fellowship church” on May 7. He also stated that “they knew who he was, and they had it coming.”

Later that same morning, he called a different district office for the Buffalo police and said he was going to “slaughter” a specific Buffalo family that afternoon. About an hour after that call, the news release said he contacted yet another district of the Buffalo police and said he would do a mass shooting at a Tops grocery store.

Parson, who is from Charlotte, North Carolina, is charged with making threats in or affecting interstate commerce which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Parson was ordered held following a detention hearing in federal court. He will be returned to New York at a later date.