LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A hiking trip to the Grand Canyon is no time to come down with a serious illness, but a National Park Service (NPS) warning says that’s exactly what has happened to some over the past couple of months.

A warning about gastrointestinal illnesses among Colorado River users and backcountry campers indicates norovirus could be to blame.

“Symptoms include nausea, stomach cramping/pain, vomiting, and diarrhea. These symptoms are consistent with norovirus, and we have confirmed norovirus from at least one rafting trip,” according to a May 20 advisory on the Grand Canyon National Park website.

The warning follows a May 15 Facebook post that gives an account of a rescue in the canyon. Although a helicopter couldn’t land to bring a group of hikers out, rangers were able to get water to the group and make sure they had the assistance they needed to get to safety.

One ranger thanked a hiker named Kristi Key, who alerted authorities and helped rangers locate the group. “Can I just shake your hand and say thank you for doing this. Thank you for saving this man’s life,” one of the rescuers told Key.

The post said norovirus had been rampant in Grand Canyon Village leading up to the incident.

The NPS advises that norovirus is contagious, and has posted instructions on how to properly filter water before using it in the wild.

NPS also advises: