Nonprofit provides meals, flu shots at outreach event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The only Christian, federally-qualified health center in Las Vegas — Hope Christian Health Center — is a nonprofit that focuses on helping the uninsured and undocumented.

“We want everyone to be comfortable here. Under any circumstances they will not be turned away,” said CEO of Hope Christian Health Center, Steven Flores.

Saturday, they held an outreach event providing food for more than 1,500 families. They also provided flu shots for those who showed up.

Hope Christian Heath Center has two locations and a mobile clinic that runs every Tuesday. They treat all patients, no matter age and they offer primary care along with women’s health.

The mobile clinic is specifically for the uninsured. It’s free of charge and includes lab work if needed.

For the stationary clinics, each patient is screened ahead of time and the cost is based off of the sliding fee scale, which is based on the patient’s income and their number of dependents.

“It’s critical in today’s circumstances to have something like this,” Flores said. “Many people are losing their jobs or they are unemployed. After 30 days they lose their insurance. While other organizations may be shrinking, we are expanding to meet the need.”

Currently, the center has six doctors on staff and it also offers payment plans for patients.

For immediate assistance they can be reached by calling (702) 644-4673 or through their Facebook page.