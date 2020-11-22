Nonprofit provides flu shots, food for those in need ahead of Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nonprofits across the valley are ramping up efforts to provide services to those in need. The local organization “Reach” along with Walgreens and All Saints Episcopal Church partnered together to provide food and free flu shots.

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, more than 100 turkeys were given away.

“It’s hard for a lot of families that they have lost their jobs, they are undocumented, and they don’t have access to a lot of programs and they also lost a loved one they have people sick hospitalized they cannot visit,” said Father Rafael Pereira.

The nonprofit “Reach” will host another flu shot event on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s happening at the Consulate of El Salvador in Las Vegas at 765 N. Nellis Blvd. in Suite 5.