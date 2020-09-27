Nonprofit provides complimentary laundry services to valley residents in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The nonprofit “Current Initiatives” is helping some in Las Vegas this weekend with complimentary laundry services.

“Laundry Project” is a free day for families in the community that need to wash their clothes and cannot currently afford it. The project takes over a few Laundromats around the valley and provides soap, Ziploc bags, fabric softener, and even coloring books and crayons for families with kids.

All of the laundry fees are paid for.

Organizers say a lot of families are choosing between buying groceries and washing their clothes right now.

“Them being able to save 30, 40, 50 dollars on doing their laundry today is a big help for them to be able to pay bills and get through the next day so people have been really thankful,” said Jason Sowell — President of the Laundry Project. “Some things are a little bit of a luxury for people to be able to wash you know, so anything that someone has we want to be able to wash their blankets, sleeping bags, pillows if they need to.”

The Laundry Project has been working for the last twelve years, and organizers say that when the pandemic hit they got busier.

The laundry project will be at the “A+ Laundromat” near Eastern and Bonanza Sunday from 10am to 1pm.