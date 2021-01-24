Nonprofit hosts webinar discussing suicide, mental health with teens across Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A community-based nonprofit called “Hope Means Nevada” held a webinar Sunday afternoon talking about youth suicide and mental health challenges. Teens from across Nevada joined in to talk about their experiences with isolation during the pandemic.

“Just not having that physical contact with people is difficult,” said teen, Lauren Edgeworth. “I know as of two days ago that CCSD cancelled all of its sports, so not being able to have our season is really affecting us negatively. I think a lot of the escapes that we use to have are just being taken away from us.”

The youth suicide rate in Clark County is disturbing, as an article in the New York Times reports that 18 kids ended their lives since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Isolation and confinement are hard for anyone to go through, but for our youth, it is causing them to lose hope about their future.

“We are not having social interaction and feel like we are missing out on rites of passage — things like prom and homecoming,” said one teen.

Nevada Senator Marilyn Dondero Loop joined in on the conversation, announcing that a mental health day bill was on the horizon. This bill would allow students to take time off if they were dealing with any mental challenges, different from an ordinary sick day.

The webinar was cathartic, bringing a sense of togetherness to the teens and adults involved.

“It’s nice to have these people around with such a big support group, knowing that I’m not alone in this.”

For more information about this organization, you can head to their Facebook page.

They will be hosting a “Youth Mental Health Talk” webinar on Thursday, February 4.