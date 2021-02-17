Nonprofit hosts town hall with hopes of building bridges between communities and first responders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is an important town hall happening Thursday from the “Life Aid VOICE Project.” The town hall is set for Thursday at 2:45 p.m. at the Ahren Hotel.

The focus is to bring together leaders from the military, entertainment and sports communities, to build bridges with law enforcement and improve the safety of our community.

Life aid research institute founder and chairman, John Wordin, talked about that goal of local improvement with 8 News Now.

“So, the VOICE Project is about veterans out improving communities every day. And how can the veteran experience the life experience that they gained from Iraq and Afghanistan and other places combined with entertainment and sports build a bridge between law enforcement and the community they serve to improve the community and strengthen the community,” Wordin said.

Wordin talked about other communities where they held a town hall, and tangible examples of progress — including working on community policing in Los Angeles with LAPD and members of the Dodgers. He also spoke about taking on anti-bias training in Arlington, Texas with police, the military and the Department of Justice.

“I mean, just think about the life experience,” Wordin said. “Obviously, we have the event tomorrow with Las Vegas PD and we have some great community voices that are going to be participating from the NAACP to some of the local faith community, the business community, the education community, and of course, law enforcement.”

Thursday’s town hall will include Metro Police, our faith community, business leaders, veterans, elected officials and even the Raiders.

You can register here to join tomorrow’s event virtually.