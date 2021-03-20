Nonprofit hosts backpack drive to help fellow teens in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some local students are stepping up to help other students in need have the tools to succeed.

On Saturday, “Jobs 4 Nevada Graduates” teamed up with nonprofit “Project 150” to host a backpack donation drive.

Hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies, hygiene items and basic goods were handed out to homeless and disadvantaged youth in need.

“To come out here and let students know that we’re a part of their community to serve them to get them through high school, is a great opportunity and we love working with the local high students and supporting them in their endeavors too,” said Stacy Chapter of Project 150.

Jobs 4 Nevada Graduates is made up of students from Mojave High School.

Saturday’s drive was part of a series of projects called “Lifting Our Voices for Equity Love Project,” as part of the project to serve local youth in need.