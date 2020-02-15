Nonprofit helps prisoners re-enter society

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While President Trump is in Las Vegas, he will highlight the work being done by the nonprofit that helps prisoners re-enter society. The ceremony will happen at Metro headquarters.

Douglas Marshal was in prison for more than a year, that is where he found out about hope for prisoners.

“There are certain barriers and issues that people place that are placed upon us,” Marshal said. “It was introduced as an opportunity to us to get reacclimated into society in terms of job opportunities.”

The non-profit helps former prisoners get back on their feet. 24 people graduated into the program Friday.

Paula Lawrence is a volunteer mentor. She says from finding a place to live to finding a job, the 18-month program leads their clients in the right direction after leaving prison.

“We have programs that we partner with employers, metro police department and just the community at large,” Lawrence said. “The type of awareness that a presidential visit will bring to the program is important.”

On February 20, President Trump will be making a stop at one of their graduations. Lawrence says the visit will shine the national spotlight on the program and the need for it.

“Anytime there is an opportunity to help this amazing group of men and women transition into a successful life it is important, it should get national attention because it is happening in every city,” Lawrence said.

The program started in 2010 and has so far helped more than 3000 people.

Marshal dreams of starting his own construction business. He says the program has given him hope.

“You always have to have a plan going forward,” Marshal said.

28 people are set to graduate into the program next Thursday when President Trump is here.