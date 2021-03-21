Nonprofit hands out feminine hygiene products at ‘Pop Up and Give’ locations across the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A nonprofit did its part to give back to the community Saturday across the Las Vegas valley.

“Project Marilyn” donated feminine hygiene products to help low income families and women with its recent The Just One Project “Pop Up and Give.”

Products were handed out at several schools. Each Project Marilyn bag contains enough tampons, maxi pads and wipes to carry a person through their monthly cycle.

Since beginning in 2019, the nonprofit has partnered with more than 35 shelters and agencies with hopes of reaching as many women in need as possible.

If you’re interested in donating, volunteering or becoming a sponsor, CLICK HERE.