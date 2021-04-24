Nonprofit celebrates ‘National Rebuild Day’ by fixing up home of Vietnam vet

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Saturday, a team of volunteers stepped up to help spruce up the home of a Vietnam veteran.

It is all a part of the organization “Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada” who helps low-income homeowners in need.

The team was able to replace the air conditioning unit, update landscaping and replace the tub with an accessible shower after the homeowner slipped and fell.

Executive Bob Cleveland says the homeowner is so grateful for the help.

“Unfortunately, with COVID we try to keep our volunteers separate from the homeowners this year but they both have been in tears more than once,” Cleveland said. “They can’t believe how blessed they are to have people doing this. they want to come out and hug everybody and we can’t let that happen but they’re very, very grateful.”

Rebuilding Together is also hosting a fundraising event May 6. It is called the “Beer and Boots Bash” — a virtual beer tasting event.

All you have to do is pick up the beer packages, log in online and learn about beer history.

Tickets start at $65 and the money goes toward repairing homes.