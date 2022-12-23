LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of families got an early Christmas on Friday as part of a mission to help the underserved and unite communities.

For the second year in a row, local nonprofit Rescue the Children organized the event at the New Light Missionary Baptist Church near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Lawry Avenue.

Families were able to enjoy music and food. Kids got toys and a visit from Santa.

“Anything that I can do to help the youth in my community, I want to make sure I give back,” LaSandra Morrison, CEO of Rescue the Children, said. “For me, it’s heartwarming and gives me a sense of humility because not everyone is blessed as we are.”

The event was made possible by a partnership between New Light Baptist Church, Panda Express and Toys for Tots, among others.

If you would like to donate or learn more about the group, visit rescuethechildrenlv.org.