Nonprofit begins building custom home for local veteran

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Helping veterans after they’ve come home is the goal of the national nonprofit, “Homes For Our Troops.”

On Saturday, the group kicked off the construction of a specially adapted home for Las Vegas Army Sergeant Adam Poppenhouse.

He was injured while serving in Iraq and is now an amputee.

Sgt. Poppenhouse’s new home will feature widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower, kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops.

Home For Our Troops has built over 300 homes for soldiers since it was created in 2004. To learn more on how to get involved or make a donation to the non-profit, click HERE.

Read more about SGT Poppenhouse’s story at www.hfotusa.org/poppenhouse.