LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District police have seized handguns, long rifles, and shotguns, according to documents, and one retired Las Vegas police officer says action needs to be taken to avoid school shootings.

Don Lee has seen violent incidents at schools that, he says, didn’t have to happen. Upon his retirement, he began a security firm, and later the School Guardian Project, aiming to prevent such incidents.

“We want them to start thinking about fortification and what can we do to prevent any sort of school shootings,” said Lee.

School Guardian Project is a non-profit organization focusing on helping schools and districts that can’t afford security measures to apply for grants and seek donations for that purpose.

“We want to keep an active shooter — an active assailant — of the school as long as possible until officers can arrive and hopefully neutralize the threat,” said Lee.

Lee hopes to do the same throughout Nevada.

“People just don’t think it can happen. It’s not going to happen to me, it’s not going to happen here, and it’s not going to happen in our hometown, and obviously, that’s a dangerous way to look at it,” Lee said.

Lee recommends those who are interested in the School Guardian Project’s assistance contact local legislators or school districts. More information on the project is available at the organization’s website.