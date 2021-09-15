Non-vaccinated CCSD, ESEA employees to be paid for complying with COVID-19 testing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) and the Education Support Employees Association (ESEA) have reached an agreement regarding compensation for mileage and pay with regard to employees complying with the mandatory testing directive for COVID-19 testing.

Employees will be compensated for their mileage and time, at the overtime rate when appropriate, for complying with the COVID-19 testing directive that was established for employees not vaccinated on or by August 4.

CCSD also stated that employees may receive their regular compensation for all travel and mandatory test time during their regular contract hours with prior supervisory approval and coordination.

In a separate agreement, CCSD and ESEA agreed that Specialized Programs Teacher Assistants (SPTAs) who are assigned to Helen J. Stewart School, Variety School, John F. Miller School, or Miley Achievement Center will receive a stipend of $1,000.

Also, SPTAs assigned to work one-on-one with special education students will receive a stipend of $750.00

The agreements will be voted on by the CCSD Board of School Trustees at the Regular Board Meeting scheduled for September 23.