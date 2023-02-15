LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The push to raise more awareness for homelessness across the west coast continues with a fun run on the Las Vegas Strip.

Los Angeles-based nonprofit, HOPE the Mission is bringing awareness of homelessness to both Los Angeles and Las Vegas with their All In campaign on Friday, February, 17.

The run will take place on the Las Vegas Strip and head back to Los Angeles.

The run kicks off with a celebration at the STRAT Hotel and an escort down Las Vegas Boulevard from the Las Vegas Police and Fire Departments as they start their journey to raise awareness and money to address the homelessness crisis, the release stated.

Running to end homelessness from LV to LA

WHERE: The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod, 2000 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89104

WHEN: Feb. 17 at 7 a.m.

The 350-mile run across dry lake beds, the Mojave preserve, and vast stretches of wilderness will be a visual illustration of what it means to be “all in,” the release added.

For more information on the campaign click HERE.