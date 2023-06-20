LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Global Charity Foundation’s mission is to help less privileged students in the Las Vegas valley get tutoring help so they can succeed in school.

Founded by Dr. Reeta Kaul Thukral, the non-profit is in its 13th year in the valley and offers small tutoring programs at various schools.

GCF will be holding its summer celebration and fundraiser on July 20 to support its community efforts and recognize the GDC students and graduates. The celebration takes place at Siena Bistro at 10575 Siena Monte Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89135 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. You can click here for more information and tickets which are still available.