LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A non-profit organization is giving back to the daughter of a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer killed in the line of duty.

On Tuesday, Smoking Shields, donated funds to Jada Thai, the daughter of Metro officer Troung Thai who was killed on Oct. 13, 2022, while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Officer Thai’s daughter recieves donation from Smoking Shields (LVMPD)

Thai, 49, was a 23-year veteran of the department when he was shot and killed while responding to an incident near UNLV.

Officer Truong Thai was killed in a shooting while answering a call for a domestic disturbance on Oct. 13, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (LVMPD)

Funeral procession for fallen LVMPD Officer Truong Thai. (KLAS)

Funeral of LVMPD Officer Truong Thai. (KLAS)

The Smoking Shields’ purpose is to provide financial assistance to Law Enforcement professionals and the nation’s military along with their immediate families.

Jada’s mom, Angela, as well as Sheriff McMahill, LVMPD Executive Staff, and the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, were on hand for the special presentation.