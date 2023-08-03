LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tina Galloway and her 15-year-old son, Nino, started the non-profit, the Give Tribe to help fill a need they say they saw in the community.

The Give Tribe issues challenges by working with local organizations to find needs, and to try to help through social media simultaneously challenging others to do the same. The organization has issued dozens of challenges since its inception, with the backpack challenge being the latest.

The Give Tribe has worked with Spread the Cheer to donate 250 backpacks to students of Ollie Detwiler Elementary School. Its goal is to gather 450 backpacks full of school supplies, to help Rosie’s Choice, Project 150, Culture Shock, and the North Las Vegas Neighborhood Services prepare students to go back to school.

For those interested in donating more information is available on the Give Tribe’s website, including how to donate backpacks, which organization officials say they will pick up, or money.