LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When it comes to personal protection, some people are uncomfortable with owning a deadly weapon and would rather use a less lethal or non-lethal alternative.

Byrna Technologies is opening a retail outlet near the Las Vegas Strip with a showroom and a firing range with two shooting lanes where guests can try the Byrna air launchers. According to the company, more than 300,000 launchers, some of which resemble a plastic gun, have been sold around the world.

“Many of our customers are gun owners who simply want another option when it comes to home and personal defense,” said Luan Pham, chief marketing officer.

The launchers can fire any combination of pellets, pepper, and chemical irritant projectiles up to 60 feet.

More than 300 police agencies, including the DEA and ATF are using Byrna products. Because the launchers are not classified as a firearm, no permit is required to own one.