‘Non-essential’ beauty salon closes its doors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Here at 8 News Now, we’ve gotten a lot of phone calls about what’s considered essential or non-essential businesses since yesterday.

The governor released a list Wednesday afternoon trying to clarify it.

One non-essential business directed to close are beauty salons. 8 News Now visited one of the valley’s largest beauty salons to see the impact.

“Body Spa West” closed the business at noon on Wednesday. But before locking the door, some people came in last minute for a cut or color.

Michael Coning knows it may be awhile before he sits in this chair again.

“Generally I don’t let my hair go this short,” Coning said. “I obviously got the coronavirus haircut. The short one that will last at least 30 days.”

Many hair stylists are legally unable to provide their services at home, but the owner of the salon, who’s also on the Nevada State Board of Cosmetology, told 8 News Now it’s tough to enforce the rule book right now.

“We have determined that we can’t stop people from doing what they want to do or need to do, we can only enforce and tell people please do not go to homes,” said Debbie Ritchey, CEO of Body Spa Salon Group.

The governor directed non-essential businesses to close Wednesday to prevent the spread of covid-19. Along with salons, bars, malls and gyms are on the list. The essential businesses allowed to stay open includes banks, pharmacies, and grocery stores.

