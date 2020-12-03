Nominations open for school district advisory committee

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is looking for up to 15 people to serve on the Superintendent’s Parent and Community Advisory Committee.

Nominations are open and will continue until Friday, Dec. 11.

Interested candidates should submit an electronic nomination form at getengaged.ccsd.net.

“The members of this committee will play an integral role in reaching the goals laid out in our District’s strategic plan, Focus: 2024, by providing insightful advice to me directly,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “Parents and community stakeholders are important voices in our shared goal of making CCSD #1for kids and I am excited to work alongside the individuals chosen for the committee.”

The selection process will take into consideration the diversity of the nominees, geographic representation of CCSD, and the variety of experiences or expertise needed to fulfill the committee’s stated goal of supporting all CCSD students.

The Committee will hold monthly meetings to discuss relevant topics and help to move important work forward.