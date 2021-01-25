Nominations now open as LVCVA seeks local ‘Hospitality Heroes’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is now accepting nominations for its new “Hospitality Heroes” program showcasing some of the hardest working employees in Las Vegas.

If you know someone who deserves the recognition, you can go to www.lvcva.com/hospitalityheroes to fill out an online nomination form. Winners will be picked by an independent committee of business and community leaders from various Chambers of Commerce and UNLV’s School of Hospitality. Each quarter, the Hospitality Heroes will be recognized at the LVCVA Board of Directors meeting and receive a gift bag.

“The dedication and hard work of our hospitality workers is what keeps this great destination running,” says Steve Hill, LVCVA CEO and president. “It is important that we celebrate those who represent the best of Las Vegas for our millions of visitors each year.”

Nominees must be with their current employer for a minimum of one year if applicable and be in good standing with their employer. Nominations will be accepted in the following categories:

Helping Hand Award – Hospitality workers who give back to their community through community service

Industry Award – Hospitality workers who provide exceptional guest service

Legacy Award – Hospitality workers with longevity in the industry

Visionary Award – Hospitality workers whose careers have resulted in a significant or inspiring outcome

Resilience Award – Hospitality workers who played a pivotal role in helping their community and/or employer function and/or recover during the pandemic

Visit www.lvcva.com/hospitalityheroes for more information on the Hospitality Heroes program and to nominate someone for the award.