LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nominations are open for the 8th annual Heart of Education Awards which honor Clark County School District teachers for outstanding work.

The winning teacher receives $5,000 and money to go toward a program. In all, this year, $1 million will be awarded in direct funding to teachers.

Myron Martin, the CEO and president of the Smith Center, and 2020 Heart of Education winner Tyler Swick talk about the significance of the award.

