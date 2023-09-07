LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s that time of year again to nominate a person or family who deserves a special gift this holiday season.

Walker Furniture’s Home for the Holidays program is in its 30th year. The program will give 35 people an entire houseful of new furniture.

“Our annual Home for the Holidays program for the past 30 years has been life-altering for folks who for a myriad of unfortunate situations have found themselves in distress and needing furniture,” said Larry Alterwitz, owner. “This is an opportunity for our community to become involved by sending a letter explaining a family or person’s situation. Please do your part to help someone.”

Walker Furniture delivers free furniture to a deserving family in 2019. (KLAS)

The nomination letters will be accepted through Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. People are encouraged to send the letters as soon as possible. Anyone can submit a letter and the letter should explain the extraordinary or heart-wrenching situation of the nominee.

“I see a kind of magic begin to happen to recipients,” added Alterwitz. “What starts out as a dining room table suddenly becomes a sense of hope and pride. A sofa comes through the front door and is transformed into respect. A bedroom set changes a room into a place of inspiring dreams and endless possibilities.”

Other organizations are partnering with Walker to read and verify the letters and the 35 with the most genuine need will be selected by a committee that includes community leaders, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, and local media.

Letters should be submitted online to this link or mailed to: Larry Alterwitz at Walker’s Furniture’s MLK store, 301 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89106. Letters can also be dropped off at Walker stores in downtown Las Vegas or Henderson.

Since the program began in 1994, Walker Furniture has furnished more than 1,000 homes.