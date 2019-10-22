Nominate a great local teacher to be recognized at Heart of Education Awards

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Teachers often go above and beyond for their students and those teachers will be recognized at the Heart of Education Awards ceremony. But first, they have to get nominated.

Thousands of teachers are nominated every year and anyone can nominate a teacher. The top 20 teachers will receive awards. Nominations are due by Jan. 17, 2020. You can submit as nomination at this link.

This will be the 5th annual Heart of Education Awards event. The Smith Center CEO and President Myron Martin talked with 8 News Now about the upcoming event