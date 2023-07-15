LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Residents in the northeast Las Vegas valley may notice increased noise from military aircraft as the Air Force conducts Red Flag 23-3.

The exercise will take place from July 17 to Aug. 4 and will have close to 100 aircraft scheduled to depart from Nellis Air Force Base twice a day and remain in the air for up to five hours.

Residents should also expect aircraft noise during nighttime and weekend launches.

Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 will have around 30 units and about 2,000 participants from USAF, USSF, Marine Corps, Navy, and Air National Guard.

The 414th Combat Training Squadron at Nellis AFB conducts the Red Flag exercises to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment.